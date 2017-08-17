2
Mark Zuckerberg, 33
CEO and founder, Facebook
Stephen Lam — Reuters
Zuckerberg has been a titan of industry for so long now, his youth is no longer remarkable or particularly noteworthy. He’s a dad, philanthropist, tastemaker (seen his book recommendations?), and seasoned businessman, admired for his strategic vision and feared for his ruthlessly competitive streak. He’s even rumored to be putting out feelers for a presidential run. We’re guessing he’ll be on this list for years to come.
