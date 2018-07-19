33
Marc Stad, 39
Founder and Partner, Dragoneer Investment Group
Jesse Grant—Getty Images
Stad has made a career by surprising people. His collection of hedge funds focuses on public securities and Asia, yet two of its biggest wins have been funding pre-IPO debt for Spotify and buying a big slug of Uber. His breadth masks his age, a source of surprise to some. (“I had no idea he was under 40,” said Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi.) Stad prides himself on “being creative in a traditionally uncreative industry,” which is paying off as his decade-old Dragoneer punches above its weight, investing alongside far more established firms.
|
40 Under 40
|List Debut
|NEW