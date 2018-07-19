36
Lynn Jurich, 39
Cofounder and CEO, SunRun
Former venture capitalist Jurich started the $1.7 billion market value Sunrun in her cofounder’s attic a year before the 2008 recession. She weathered the crisis and survived, taking the company public in 2015 (with her 1-month-old daughter on her hip at the opening bell). Sunrun’s customer base has grown by 38% annually for the past five years, and in 2018 Sunrun took market share from SolarCity, owned by Elon Musk’s Tesla, to become the leader in residential solar, battery storage, and solar energy services in the U.S.
