Leo Varadkar, 38
Ireland has long defined mass emigration. Yet remarkably, its new Prime Minister is the son of a Hindu immigrant from Mumbai. This former doctor is Ireland’s youngest leader in centuries, not to mention its first-ever openly gay one—no small detail in his devoutly Catholic country. Varadkar dismisses all that as irrelevant. Far more crucial is his ability to protect the Celtic Tiger against economic disaster when Britain exits the E.U. in 2019, and guarding Ireland’s low-tax deals with tech giants. Many are rooting for his success. (For more on Varadkar read our feature here.)
|
40 Under 40
|List Debut
|NEW