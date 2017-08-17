40
Leila Janah, 31
CEO and founder, Samasource
Janah’s Samasource is on track to pull in $15 million in revenue this year by setting up workers in Kenya, Uganda, India, and other underprivileged parts of the world as remote freelancers for the tech sector, an arrangement that boosts their average wages from less than $2.50 a day to more than $8. Janah, who also founded a skin-care line that employs women in Uganda, stresses the importance of work — not charity — in fighting global poverty. Her new book, Give Work, which outlines that philosophy, comes out this fall.
