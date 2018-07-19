40 Under 40

Welcome to Fortune’s 2018 40 Under 40, our annual ranking of the most influential young people in business. Read on to meet these disruptors, innovators, rebels and artists—and prepare to be inspired.
RANK NAME AGE TITLE COMPANY
1 Kevin Systrom 34 Cofounder and CEO Instagram
1 Mark Zuckerberg 34 CEO Facebook
2 Logan Green and John Zimmer 34, 34 Cofounder and CEO; Cofounder and president Lyft
3 Wang Xing 39 Cofounder and CEO Meituan-Dianping
4 Dhivya Suryadevara 39 Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer GM
5 Brian Chesky 36 Cofounder, CEO, and head of community Airbnb
6 Adam Neumann 39 Cofounder and CEO WeWork
7 Xu Li 36 Cofounder and CEO SenseTime
7 Zhang Yiming 35 CEO ByteDance
8 Drew Houston 35 Cofounder and CEO Dropbox
8 Daniel Ek 35 Cofounder and CEO Spotify
8 Katrina Lake 35 Founder and CEO Stitch Fix
9 Whitney Wolfe Herd 29 Founder and CEO Bumble
10 Keith Cozza 39 President and CEO Icahn Enterprises
11 Jordan Peele 39 Founder Monkeypaw Productions
12 Jacinda Ardern 37 Prime Minister New Zealand
13 Sumaiya Balbale and Andy Dunn 37, 39 VP of E-Commerce, Mobile and Digital Marketing; SVP, Digital Consumer Brands Walmart
14 Joey Levin 38 CEO IAC
14 Anjali Sud 34 CEO Vimeo
15 Donald Glover 34 Actor, writer, director, musicial artist -
16 Evan Spiegel 28 Cofounder and CEO Snap
17 John and Patrick Collison 28, 29 Cofounder and president; Cofounder and CEO Stripe
18 Jennifer Hyman 37 Cofounder and CEO Rent the Runway
19 Anthony Tan and Hooi Ling Tan 36, 35 Cofounder and CEO; Cofounder Grab
20 Brian Armstrong 35 Cofounder and CEO Coinbase
21 Rihanna 30 Singer, songwriter, actor, entrepreneur -
22 Vitalik Buterin 24 Creator Ethereum
23 Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez 28 Politician, educator, community activist -
24 Vlad Tenev and Baiju Bhatt 31, 33 Cofounders and Co-CEOs Robinhood
25 Pavel Durov 33 Cofounder and CEO Telegram
26 Dave Gilboa and Neil Blumenthal 37, 37 Cofounders and Co-CEOs Warby Parker
27 Sonia Cheng 37 CEO Rosewood Hotel Group
28 Michael Tubbs 27 Mayor Stockton, California
29 Feng Zhang 36 Biochemist Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard
30 Christina Tosi 36 Founder and CEO Milk Bar
31 Emily Weiss 33 Founder and CEO Glossier
32 Arlan Hamilton 37 Founder and Managing Partner Backstage Capital
32 Anu Duggal 39 Founding partner Female Founders Fund
33 Marc Stad 39 Founder and Partner Dragoneer Investment Group
34 Stephanie Lampkin 33 Founder and CEO Blendoor
35 Tristan Harris 33 Cofounder Center for Humane Technology
35 Eric Ries 39 Author and Founder and CEO Long Term Stock Exchange
36 Lynn Jurich 39 Cofounder and CEO SunRun
37 Nate Nanzer 39 Commissioner Overwatch League
38 Heidi Zak 39 Cofounder and Co-CEO Thirdlove.com
39 Geoffrey and Matthew Chaiken 36, 32 Cofounder and CEO; Cofounder and COO Blink Health
40 Rana el Kaliouby 39 Cofounder and CEO Affectiva
1

Kevin Systrom, 34

Cofounder and CEO, Instagram
Under Systrom, the photosharing app has been on the upswing for a while, but in 2018 it took things to another level: It crossed the billion-user mark, introduced a new videostreaming feature, and is reported to be worth $100 billion. It also seems to possess a Tefl on-like force field, leaving it unscathed by the privacy crisis engulfing its parent company, Facebook. “Insta” users either don’t know the two are related, or they’re too addicted to care. Other notable events for Systrom (at left) include becoming a father and first-level Master Sommelier—all documented, of course, on Instagram.

List Debut 2011

