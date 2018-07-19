Kevin Systrom, 34
Under Systrom, the photosharing app has been on the upswing for a while, but in 2018 it took things to another level: It crossed the billion-user mark, introduced a new videostreaming feature, and is reported to be worth $100 billion. It also seems to possess a Tefl on-like force field, leaving it unscathed by the privacy crisis engulfing its parent company, Facebook. “Insta” users either don’t know the two are related, or they’re too addicted to care. Other notable events for Systrom (at left) include becoming a father and first-level Master Sommelier—all documented, of course, on Instagram.
40 Under 40
|2011