Kevin Hart, 38
He’s the world’s hottest comic: He filled the massive Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia for his latest show, which he made into a movie that grossed $23.5 million. He’s also starring in two major upcoming movies and planning another tour. But Hart is more than a funny guy. He’s opened a sprawling production studio, launched a streaming TV network, and has a tendency to invest in more brands than he endorses. How does he juggle it all? “I am addicted to success,” Hart says. “And at the end of the day I want my name to have a powerful meaning. Every [business venture] I’m looking at as a building block. It’s helping me become the mogul that I want to be.”
