Keith Cozza, 39
President and CEO, Icahn Enterprises
Courtesy of Icahn Enterprises
After joining the company as a controller 10 years prior, Cozza was named president and CEO of Icahn Enterprises in 2014. Under his leadership, Icahn—the conglomerate with investments in a slew of industries, from energy and railcars to food and fashion, named after its founder, activist investor Carl Icahn—saw record net income last year of $2.4 billion. As of May, the University of Dayton alum also serves as chairman of the board at Xerox, where Icahn just won a high-profile shareholder campaign.
