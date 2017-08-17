22
Katrina Lake, 34
CEO and founder, Stitch Fix
Benjamin Rasmussen for Fortune
It’s been a busy year for Lake, founder of one of the Valley’s hottest e-commerce upstarts, and it’s about to get busier. Stitch Fix — her online retail and styling company — has dramatically expanded its product offerings in recent months, including adding clothing for men and plus-size women. In July, the company reportedly filed confidentially for an IPO. It’s one of the most hotly anticipated public debuts coming down the pike (despite increasing competition from Amazon), with a valuation expected to land in the $3 billion to $4 billion range.
