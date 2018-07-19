Jordan Peele, 39
You may know Peele as an actor, or more recently as an Oscar-winning writer-director, but the Manhattan native has emerged as one of Hollywood’s premier producers. His production company has a flurry of active projects, including a horror drama series with HBO and a sci-fi anthology on the rebranded YouTube Premium. In June, newly named Amazon Studios chief Jennifer Salke’s first order of business was signing Peele to an exclusive TV deal. The Get Out director has paved the way for a new market of socially conscious horror, with the film earning $255 million off a budget of $4.5 million and the first Academy Award for original screenwriting ever won by an African-American.
