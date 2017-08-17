8
John Zimmer and Logan Green, 33, 33
Cofounders, Lyft
Winni Wintermeyer for Fortune
The entrepreneurial duo has had a less eventful year than Travis Kalanick — but that’s a good thing. While Uber, their much larger competitor, struggles without a leader, Lyft has hit the gas. In July, the pair announced Lyft’s new self-driving division, and launched a system that could one day enable car manufacturers to develop autonomous vehicles more quickly. They also raised $600 million in a funding round at a cool $7.5 billion valuation.
40 Under 40
|List Debut
