John and Patrick Collison, 27, 28
Cofounders, Stripe
If you shopped online at all this year, there’s a very good chance the Collison brothers helped complete your purchase. They’re the cofounders of e-commerce behemoth Stripe, which is valued at $9.2 billion and handles tens of billions of transactions per year. The duo was born and raised in rural Ireland, and since founding the company in 2010, have become two of the youngest billionaires in the world. Now, even Amazon is on board, partnering with the company to process an undisclosed portion of its e-commerce transactions.
