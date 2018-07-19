14
Joey Levin, 38
CEO, IAC
The former investment banker runs the $13 billion (market cap) Internet empire built by Barry Diller, parent to a portfolio of brands ranging from the Daily Beast to Investopedia to Match Group, the $11 billion online dating giant it spun off in 2015 and still controls. Other than Match, bright spots include the newly merged ANGI Homeservices, Dotdash, and Vimeo. Oh, and IAC stock, which has soared: Since Levin took over in mid-2015, shares have risen almost three times as fast as the broader market.
