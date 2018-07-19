18
Jennifer Hyman, 37
Cofounder and CEO, Rent the Runway
Courtesy of Rent The Runway
The “closet in the cloud” service now claims more than 9 million members and has moved well beyond its roots: renting gowns for special occasions. Its two-year-old Unlimited service, where customers pay a flat fee for access to everyday clothing, grew 125% last year. This fall it will launch an enterprise program, renting inventory on behalf of other brands and retailers. This spring it raised $20 million from Jack Ma’s investment vehicle at a valuation said to be north of $700 million, and Hyman was named to the board of Estée Lauder.
|
40 Under 40
|List Debut
|2012