Jared Cohen and Yasmin Green, 35, 35
President; Director of R&D, Google's Jigsaw team
Cohen and Green travel quite a bit for work, but not to your typical conference destinations. The pair runs tech giant Alphabet’s ambitious Jigsaw project, which aims to wipe out censorship, curb fake news, and aid free expression with online tools. “This is one of the most important challenges of our time,” says Green, who recently flew to Iraq for pilot project “Redirect Method,” which diverted people searching for terrorist recruitment information toward videos debunking propaganda instead.
40 Under 40
|List Debut
