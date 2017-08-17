37
Helmy Eltoukhy and Amirali Talasaz, 31, 38
CEO; Cofounder, Guardant Health
Courtesy of Guardant Health
Guardant’s founders Eltoukhy and Talasaz want to remake cancer screening with their “liquid biopsy” technology, which can sniff out DNA fragments in the blood that indicate cancer-related biological markers. The method has drawn plenty of interest — and capital — despite initial skepticism. Guardant raised $360 million in May, and aims to sequence more than 1 million cancer patients’ DNA within five years.
