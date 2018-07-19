38
Heidi Zak, 39
Cofounder and Co-CEO, Thirdlove.com
Courtesy of Thirdlove.com
After working at Google and Aéropostale, Zak brought her retail and tech backgrounds to the table with an idea to start a fitcentric company to make buying—and wearing—bras a more comfortable experience. Launched in 2013 with the help of her cofounder, co-CEO, and husband, David Spector, ThirdLove, with its half-cup sizes, its quiz to determine what bra works best, and its convenient direct-to-consumer format, has been a viral success, yielding annualized revenue growth that has exceeded 450% for the past two years.
|
40 Under 40
|List Debut
|NEW