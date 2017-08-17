16
Geraldine Buckingham, 39
Global head of corporate strategy, BlackRock
Courtesy of BlackRock
The youngest BlackRock executive reporting directly to CEO Larry Fink, Buckingham is tasked with long-term strategic thinking at the world’s largest asset manager. Recently, she helped lead the firm — and its $5.7 trillion under management — to double down on algorithms making investment decisions over human stock pickers. Beyond tracking tech trends, the former emergency room surgeon also keeps a finger on the pulse of politics and regulatory changes.
