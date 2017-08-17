21
Evan Spiegel and Bobby Murphy, 27, 29
CEO; CTO, Snap
Michael Nagle — Bloomberg via Getty Images
Snap is the company that Internet giants want to buy — or crush. Headed by not-yet-30 Spiegel (pictured right) and his cofounder Murphy, the company behind the popular Snapchat photo app went public in March. It’s been a bumpy road since: Snap’s stock fell by about half, hitting a $15.4 billion market cap in August. And Facebook, which reportedly tried to buy it for $3 billion four years ago, is building a rival product. Now there’s talk that Google (which apparently considered a $30 billion bid for the startup last year) is working on a similar product of its own.
