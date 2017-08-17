1
Emmanuel Macron, 39
President of France, -
France’s youngest leader since Napoleon swept the presidential elections in May, obliterating the two-party system that had governed the country for generations. The former Rothschild banker with globalist inclinations is already drawing fire, in part for a push to overhaul labor protections and cut payroll taxes (reforms business has long sought). Macron’s honeymoon may be over, but after his fledgling party’s big parliamentary win in June, his grand ambitions might just be in reach.
