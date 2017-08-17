39
Emily Weiss, 32
CEO and founder, Glossier
Emiliano Granado — Redux
The brains behind the beauty upstart Glossier, Weiss has built her company into a millennial obsession, offering an array of natural-looking products on a tech-savvy platform. Announcing the company’s fresh $24 million Series B fundraising round, Weiss wrote, “Glossier is cult, it’s not niche.” In July, Weiss announced plans for international expansion, adding, “Those French lessons are really coming in handy.”
