Donald Glover, 34
Perhaps no person encapsulates show business right now more than Glover. In May, “This Is America”—the viral single from his musical alter ego, Childish Gambino—debuted at No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100, with 65.3 million streams in its first week. Two months earlier, Atlanta—the FX show created by and starring the Stone Mountain, Ga., native—pulled in 2.7 million viewers for its season two premiere, more than any other cable comedy over the past year. A seemingly tireless worker with a pulse on the cultural zeitgeist, Glover embodies the entertainment entrepreneur.
