Dmitri Alperovitch, 35
CTO and cofounder, Crowdstrike
Benjamin Rasmussen for Fortune
Dmitri Alperovitch outs spies for a living. His cybersecurity firm, CrowdStrike, raised its profile last year with its investigation of the massive data breach at the Democratic National Committee, attributing the attack to Russian agents and triggering fears over election interference. Alperovitch even got a nod from President Trump when the leader (erroneously) called out CrowdStrike as “owned by a very rich Ukrainian.” (It’s assumed he was talking about Alperovitch, who is a cofounder and was born in Moscow to Russian parents.)
