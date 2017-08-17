Divya Nag, 26
By the time Nag had joined Apple, at age 23, she had dropped out of Stanford, founded a stem-cell research startup, and begun a medical investment accelerator. Now she oversees Apple’s ambitious ResearchKit and CareKit programs that encourage developers to build health-related apps. If Apple succeeds, it could transform clinical trials from isolated events at hospitals to ongoing studies that capture vital signs from omnipresent sensors. Nag’s personal goal is no less ambitious. “I want to put people in charge of their health,” she says. “It’s not about living with a specific disease or condition. It’s about living. Full stop.”
