Dhivya Suryadevara, 39
Suryadevara made history when it was announced she would become GM’s first female CFO this fall, making the auto giant one of only two Fortune 500 companies led by a female CEO and CFO (the other is Hershey). After growing up in Chennai, India, she moved to the U.S. to attend Harvard Business School. She joined GM in 2005 and worked her way up to CEO of GM Asset Management, adding VP of finance and treasurer to her role in 2015. In recent years, she’s played a key part in GM’s stake in Lyft and divestiture of Opel, and in SoftBank’s investment in Cruise, GM’s self-driving unit.
|
40 Under 40
|List Debut
|2015