Daniel Schwartz, 36
CEO, Restaurant Brands
Carlos Garcia
Restaurant Brands (the massive parent to Burger King, Tim Hortons, and Popeyes) brought in about $4.1 billion in revenue last year with a market cap in the ballpark of $15 billion. The millennial at the helm? Schwartz, a former partner at 3G who joined as CFO in 2010 when the private equity firm acquired a majority stake in the fast-food giant. Since taking the reins as CEO in 2013, he’s worked to keep costs low, in part by urging employees to spend the company’s money as if it was their own, a tenet he observes himself by always flying coach.
