Daniel Ek, 35
In Spotify’s tenth year, Ek is still thinking of new ways to keep his music streaming company thriving. Already a leader in the industry, Spotify focused more on money than music for 2018. It went public via a direct listing in April, circumventing Wall Street and its expensive IPO-related infrastructure (fewer shares were sold than expected, but the stock had a strong opening and has slowly but steadily grown since then.) It also announced a revamped mobile app for non-paying customers focused on converting more of them to paying customers. The company is already seeing record user numbers, hitting 170 million monthly active users and 75 million premium subscribers.
|
40 Under 40
|List Debut
|2011