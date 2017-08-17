23
Conor Flynn, 37
CEO, Kimco Realty
Michael Paras
In his 14 years at one of the country’s largest shopping center operators, Flynn has rocketed through the ranks, holding both the COO and CIO jobs before landing in the corner office last January. Kimco, with an $8.4 billion market cap, has weathered retail’s storm by shedding weak properties (including $5 billion worth in the last five years alone) and redeveloping high-performing ones. The result is an occupancy rate of 95.5%. Still, Flynn is focused on the next big thing. “Retail always changes, and real estate will always change along with it,” he says.
|
40 Under 40
|List Debut
|NEW