30
Christina Tosi, 36
Founder and CEO, Milk Bar
Fox via Getty Images
Tosi spawned her whimsical bakery in 2008 from the Momofuku restaurant empire. Now she’s building her own culinary kingdom with her 14-location Milk Bar chain, which serves up cult goodies like Cereal Milk soft serve and Crack Pie. Last year she raised her first-ever round of funding to expand to more cities. And with two James Beard awards, a third cookbook on the way, and a judging spot on various seasons of MasterChef, she’s well on her way to building her own lifestyle brand.
