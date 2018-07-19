32
Anu Duggal, 39
Founding partner, Female Founders Fund
Courtesy of Female Founders Fund
Entrepreneur turned investor Duggal launched Female Founders Fund in 2014 as a seed-stage venture fund to invest in female-led technology companies. After 700 investor meetings, she raised $5 million, which she invested in companies like Thrive Global, Zola, and Maven. By 2018, times had changed, and in May, Duggal closed $27 million for her second early-stage fund, with a roster of limited partners including Melinda Gates and Katrina Lake (see No. 8).
