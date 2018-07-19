19
Anthony Tan and Hooi Ling Tan, 36, 35
Cofounder and CEO; Cofounder, Grab
The ride-hailing startup’s name is a perfect description of its approach to 2018. In March the company snapped up rival Uber’s Southeast Asia operations, cementing its position as the dominant ondemand taxi provider in the region. In June, Toyota pumped $1 billion into the business in a round of funding said to value Grab at more than $10 billion. Now the duo are focused on transforming Grab into an “everyday superapp,” offering mobile payments, microfinancing, grocery shopping, and more.
