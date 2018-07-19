14
Anjali Sud, 34
CEO, Vimeo
Courtesy of Vimeo
Sud joined Vimeo as head of marketing in 2014; last year she was named CEO, charged with focusing Vimeo as a cloud-based platform for video creation, distribution, and monetization, targeting individuals and small- to medium-size businesses. With revenue expected to exceed $125 million this year, Sud’s boss Levin (above) has called Vimeo “the biggest nonpublic opportunity inside IAC.” Fun fact: Sud tries to sleep nine hours a night.
