Sumaiya Balbale and Andy Dunn, 37, 39
Walmart is transforming itself for the e-commerce era as it battles Amazon over the future of retail, and at the center of it are Dunn and Balbale. They’re young, urban, and digitally savvy, representing a new generation of Walmart employees—and a new type of customer that Walmart is trying to attract. (They’re new to this list too.) Following Walmart’s $310 million acquisition of his men’s clothing label Bonobos in 2017, Dunn took over all of its digital brands, revamping vintage-inspired line ModCloth and launching luxury bedding and mattress brand Allswell. Balbale, who came to the company through its $3.3 billion acquisition of Jet, where she was CMO, has seen her purview balloon. She now runs marketing for Walmart.com, all digital marketing for Walmart U.S., as well as social media. So far so good: U.S. e-commerce sales were up 33% in the most recent quarter.
