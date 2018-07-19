23
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, 28
Politician, educator, community activist, -
William B. Plowman—NBC/Getty Images
In June the former Bernie Sanders organizer made history with her primary-election upset victory against Joe Crowley, a 10-term Democrat incumbent in New York’s 14th congressional district. Though it was her first time running for office, and though she faced Crowley’s 10-to-1 fundraising advantage, the Bronx native of Puerto Rican descent garnered 58% of the vote. If she wins—almost a sure thing given the overwhelmingly Democratic district—she’ll make history again as the youngest woman elected to Congress.
