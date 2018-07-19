6
Adam Neumann, 39
Cofounder and CEO, WeWork
Benjamin Rasmussen
Neumann began with one shared office space in Brooklyn, but his vision quickly burst into a colossus. WeWork is closing in on 300 locations in more than 70 countries, and there’s news of a recent mega-round of venture funding, led by Soft-Bank, that would value the company at $35 billion. Skeptics insist WeWork is no more than a glorified—and wildly overvalued—real estate play, but Neumann tunes them out to focus on growth and social impact. His company has been a leader in hiring refugees and has set a goal to hire 5,000 in the next five years.
|
40 Under 40
|List Debut
|2015