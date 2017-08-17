12
Adam Neumann, 38
CEO and cofounder, WeWork
Benjamin Rasmussen for Fortune
Investors have been saying, WeLike to WeWork: This year Neumann and his coworking company raised an additional $2.5 billion in funding — much of which is earmarked toward aggressive expansion in Asia — at a valuation of $20 billion. Skeptics may balk at the figure, but WeWork now counts more than 160 locations and 130,000 members in 15 countries — and is increasingly luring blue chips like IBM to its vision of hipster communal coworking nirvana. Next up: expanding WeLive and WeWork Wellness, the latter quietly piloted in 2016.
