39
Ellen MacArthur, 38
Founder, Ellen MacArthur Foundation
Courtesy of Ellen MacArthur Foundation
Once named Britain’s youngest dame, MacArthur broke world records at age 28 in a 71-day, death-defying solo sail around the globe. After witnessing abandoned fishing villages—their resources depleted by whaling—she turned her focus toward global resource constraints, promoting the “circular economy” movement, in which products, buildings, and the like are designed with reuse in mind. She’s pulled in many big corporate giants, including Cisco and Unilever, to her cause.