Livongo Plots a Digital Health IPO to Raise $100 Million: Brainstorm Health

Happy Friday, readers!
You can officially add another name to the list of digital health firms seeking to go public. On Friday, Livongo – a chronic disease management firm using connected devices and online coaching communities to help treat and prevent conditions such as diabetes – filed Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) documents for a public offering.
Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, and J.P. Morgan are all in as book managers for the proposed IPO (although Livongo noted that the “number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not been determined” to date).
Livongo is reportedly looking to raise some $100 million through the public offering. Earlier this week, the company announced a new integration with common wearable devices such as the Apple Watch, Fitbit, and certain Samsung products, following an earlier offering on HIPAA-compliant Amazon Alexa devices.
2019 is expected to be a big year for digital health public offerings. Peloton, maker of the high-end, digitally connected exercise bike, already filed for a confidential IPO earlier this year, and companies such as Omada Health and Virta (also focused on chronic diseases and diabetes management) may very well follow suit. (Change Healthcare is another digitally focused health company to go public on the NASDAQ this week – more on that below.)
The public markets for digital health sure seem like they’re heating up.
Read on for the day’s news, and have a wonderful weekend.
|Sy Mukherjee
|@the_sy_guy
|sayak.mukherjee@fortune.com
DIGITAL HEALTH
Change Healthcare’s CEO on its public offering. Speaking of digital health public offerings – my colleague and CEO whisperer extraordinaire Susie Gharib sat down with Change Healthcare chief executive Neil de Crescenzo on the company’s decision to IPO this week. Unlike some of the other firms following this wave, Change isn’t a startup – but the company believed it was an appropriate moment given the consistent lack of transparency in U.S. health care. “This is the time because we’ve really created a foundation as one of the largest healthcare IT companies in the country serving payers, providers, and consumers,” de Crescenzo tells Susie. “We built the foundation and now we have new investors who share our vision.”(Fortune)
INDICATIONS
Sarepta stock spikes following Pfizer gene therapy setback. Shares of rare drug maker Sarepta shot up more than 17% in Friday trading after drug giant Pfizer’s rival muscular dystrophy gene therapy elicited safety concerns in an early-stage trial. That adds to a string of victories for Sarepta, whose pioneering muscular dystrophy drug Exondys 51 was approved amid significant controversy (and following a significant push from patient advocacy groups and rare drug makers). (Reuters)
THE BIG PICTURE
Health care dominates the Democratic debates. The first two nights of the Democratic primary debates prominently featured Medicare for All and universal health care coverage. Nearly every candidate endorsed some form of health reform meant to achieve (eventually, at least) universal coverage – but they took significantly different forms. Candidates such as Sens. Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, and others openly endorsed a plan that would more or less eliminate the role of private insurance; others, such as South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg, pointed out that current Medicare for All proposals go further than the systems in place in socialized nations, and that public polling has shown significant ambivalence toward eliminating private plans altogether (and general confusion over what “Medicare for All” actually means). The issue is sure to dominate the election season going forward. (Fortune)
REQUIRED READING
The Painful Financial Fallout of the Larry Nassar Case, by Mary Pilon
The Market for Edible Insects Is Jumping, by Laura Stampler
What Jony Ive’s Departure Means for Apple, by Anne Sraders
|Produced by Sy Mukherjee
|@the_sy_guy
|sayak.mukherjee@fortune.com
Find past coverage. Sign up for other Fortune newsletters.