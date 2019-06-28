Livongo Plots a Digital Health IPO to Raise $100 Million: Brainstorm Health

Happy Friday, readers!

You can officially add another name to the list of digital health firms seeking to go public. On Friday, Livongo – a chronic disease management firm using connected devices and online coaching communities to help treat and prevent conditions such as diabetes – filed Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) documents for a public offering.

Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, and J.P. Morgan are all in as book managers for the proposed IPO (although Livongo noted that the “number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not been determined” to date).

Livongo is reportedly looking to raise some $100 million through the public offering. Earlier this week, the company announced a new integration with common wearable devices such as the Apple Watch, Fitbit, and certain Samsung products, following an earlier offering on HIPAA-compliant Amazon Alexa devices.

2019 is expected to be a big year for digital health public offerings. Peloton, maker of the high-end, digitally connected exercise bike, already filed for a confidential IPO earlier this year, and companies such as Omada Health and Virta (also focused on chronic diseases and diabetes management) may very well follow suit. (Change Healthcare is another digitally focused health company to go public on the NASDAQ this week – more on that below.)

The public markets for digital health sure seem like they’re heating up.

Read on for the day’s news, and have a wonderful weekend.