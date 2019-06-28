Though she often is identified as black and attended an HBCU, Harris does not only identify as black. But in a country that isn’t interested in mixed race people unless they’re mixed with white, her unique background is easy to overlook or misunderstand. But Harris made quiet history last night by being the first woman of Indian descent to run for president and make it to the main debate stage. (The first Indian American to run for president was Louisiana Governor Bobby Jindal, who only got as far as an undercard debate before petering out.) It’s not as if Harris isn’t forthcoming: Her mother is the person she most quotes on the campaign trail and in her work, and she wrote extensively about her in her autobiography. Shyamala Gopalan Harris was a breast cancer scientist and civil rights activist who emigrated to the United States from India in 1960. While her marriage to Donald Harris, a Stanford economics professor from Jamaica, lasted less than a decade, the two created a household which took issues of justice seriously… and two highly accomplished daughters.