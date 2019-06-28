Here’s your week in review, in haiku.
1.
Who deserves a bed?
Soap, water, toothbrush? Which child
deserves to know love?
2.
When I said ‘hasta
la victoria,’ I meant
it generically
3.
than an Apple analyst’s
4.
U.S. elections! Okay?
Okay. See? It’s fine.
5.
I do not know who
needs to hear this, but you won’t
be the President.
Have a temperate and loving weekend.
On Point
|Highlights from the second presidential debate
|Senator Kamala Harris may have had the line of the night, but all the candidates had some important things to say. Click through for Natasha Bach’s excellent recap. But more to the raceAhead point, both Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Vice President Joe Biden were asked to account for their records on race. Though the issues were from different eras – and Buttigieg was prepared for the question — both, in my view fell short. (Though, as my colleague Renae Reints points out, everyone missed a whole lot of other topics, too.) The stories below can help you fill in the blanks.
|Fortune
|Here’s the background on Joe Biden’s history with school busing
|Kamala Harris brought the show-stopper. “It was hurtful to hear you talk about the reputations of two U.S. senators who built their reputations and careers on the segregation of races in this country,” she said. Her critique included his stand opposing school busing in the 1970s, which he unequivocally did. In 1975, Biden supported an anti-busing measure from noted civil rights opponent Sen. Jesse Helms, then doubled down the next year with a bid to stop the Justice Department from using busing as a desegregation measure. It was during this time that his collegial relationship with segregationist Senator James Eastland became an issue. In later comments, the vice president said that he supported integration, but not busing.
|Time
|Here’s the background on Pete Buttigieg’s history with gentrification and policing
|It was an unalloyed thrill to hear the candidate casually mention his husband during the debate, and then weighing in forcefully on the hypocrisy of people of faith condoning the separation of families at the border. And I’ll concede his initial “I didn’t get it done,” ownership of the escalating racial tensions between residents of color and the police in South Bend, Indiana was compelling. But it was not enough. The racial issues are now years in the making and include a neighborhood revitalization scheme that was designed to revitalize the small city but instead has been widely criticized as being burdensome to people of color. More below.
|Vox
|The London Zoo has built a Pride celebration around their charming same-sex penguin couple
|Ronnie and Reggie are a beloved part of the zoo’s colony of 93 Humboldt penguins, and have become the centerpiece of a “Pride makeover” component to its regularly scheduled Zoo Night on July 5. In addition to all the fun stuff they usually offer, the zoo will be teaching visitors about gender, mating, and same-sex animal pairings. Zoo employees have also designed a special banner for the Penguin Beach community where Ronnie and Reggie live, which is reminiscent of messaging used by the Stonewall activists. Enjoy.
|CNN
|The eleventh transgender woman has been murdered this year
|Brooklyn Lindsey was found dead on the front porch of a vacant home in a Kansas City, Missouri neighborhood earlier this week. She was also homeless. Experts believe she is the eleventh transgender woman to be murdered this year, all are black according the Human Rights Campaign. People from the Justice Project of Kansas City knew Lindsey and were trying to help her find stable housing. They told NBC News that she had been in fear for her life and estranged from her family. “The thought of Brooklyn being a gay man was enough to give them an apoplexy, let alone being a trans woman,” said the executive director.
|NBC
On Background
|Marianne Williamson wins the Google search race last night; here’s the biography you were looking for
|She’s a “spiritual legend” according to Gwyneth Paltrow, she’s helped Steven Tyler manage his addiction, she counts Cher and Andre Agassi among her many readers, and she’s been a voice of love and reason for millions of others over the years. Now, her foray into politics has forced Williamson into a position of explaining who she is and what she believes to people who may or may not be prepared for her unique message. And yet…why not? “I heard you say,” said one older man at a poorly attended campaign stop in Iowa last winter, “that it’s a great idea to spend five minutes sending your love from your heart to everyone in America. I started doing it. I’m just amazed at how much more I love just…the people around me. This guy. These people.”
|Buzzfeed
|Lest we forget: Kamala Harris is also a woman of Indian descent
|Though she often is identified as black and attended an HBCU, Harris does not only identify as black. But in a country that isn’t interested in mixed race people unless they’re mixed with white, her unique background is easy to overlook or misunderstand. But Harris made quiet history last night by being the first woman of Indian descent to run for president and make it to the main debate stage. (The first Indian American to run for president was Louisiana Governor Bobby Jindal, who only got as far as an undercard debate before petering out.) It’s not as if Harris isn’t forthcoming: Her mother is the person she most quotes on the campaign trail and in her work, and she wrote extensively about her in her autobiography. Shyamala Gopalan Harris was a breast cancer scientist and civil rights activist who emigrated to the United States from India in 1960. While her marriage to Donald Harris, a Stanford economics professor from Jamaica, lasted less than a decade, the two created a household which took issues of justice seriously… and two highly accomplished daughters.
|Mercury News
|Why are black book reviewers so hard to find on YouTube?
|The people who build communities around books on YouTube are called BookTubers, and while they may take a back seat to the gamers and beauty bloggers, they’re still a vital part of the YouTube experience. Unless, as Jolie A. Doggett points out, they happen to be black. The situation became clear during a YouTube produced special featuring Michelle Obama discussing her autobiography, an engaging show that excluded any black women BookTubers. Which leads to the bigger question: Why can’t they get traction on the platform? Turns out, all black creators are reallyhard to find. “You have to really look. It’s not going to be the first you see, not first five or the first ten, it might not even be on the first friggin’ page,” says Christina Marie, a Black BookTuber who’s been making videos since 2006.
|Huffington Post