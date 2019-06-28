Why Female CEOs Are Outnumbered by Jeffreys: Broadsheet for June 28

• Outnumbered by Jeffreys. Fortune‘s Shawn Tully parsed a new report on CEO appointments in the top 250 S&P 500 firms last year and came to a conclusion that might sound familiar: “Female CEOs are shockingly rare.”

Of the 23 new CEOs among the top 250 companies measured by revenue last year, just one was a women: Michelle Gass of Kohl’s. In fact, Shawn points out that there were fewer appointments of women than those of men named Jeffrey and Michael—two each.

Last year’s grand total of one was a dip from 2017, when a pair of women—Gail Boudreaux at Anthem and Geisha Williams at PG&E—got CEO gigs.

In trying to get to the bottom of this “sorry record,” Shawn quizzed Marc Feigen, whose firm Feigen Advisors conducted the report. His explanation?

First, poor planning. “Companies think about CEO succession three to five years out, yet they fail to develop a deep pool of female candidates who’d be ready for the top job in that short time-frame,” Feigen says.

And second, bias. “You also can’t underestimate hidden bias by male bosses, who wrongly convince themselves that women won’t have the drive necessary to succeed in key jobs running a P&L.”

Shawn himself actually points to an overarching third factor: companies’ adherence to “‘best practices’ that have guided the CEO succession dynamic for decades”—an adherence that means boards fail to identify and groom women to become superstars. “The tradition-bound succession process needs an upheaval,” he writes, “an all-out campaign to bring female talent to the top.”

Fortune