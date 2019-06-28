Good morning.

Regular readers of this newsletter know we try to avoid politics. But it’s hard to ignore the anti-big-business din coming from the 20 Democrats who participated in the first debates of a too-long presidential primary season on Wednesday and Thursday nights.

Health insurers earned top honor among the demons, with several candidates wanting to wipe out the industry in pursuit of “Medicare for all.” Big banks still score special scorn. “Big tech” is targeted for a break up. The words “fossil fuel industry” are spoken with ultimate contempt—as if any of us could get through our day without them. Defense companies and pharmaceuticals companies also rank high among the villains. “We can’t demonize every business,” former Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper protested at one point last night. But moderate voices like his were largely lost in the din.

President Trump has driven many business leaders from the Republican Party with his trade policies, immigration policies, and general approach to issues of science, truth and social justice. But Democrats seem determined to make sure the dispossessed don’t cross into their camp. Little wonder a majority of Fortune 500 CEOs now see themselves as independents. In today’s politics, they have no home.

Here is a summary of the action in last night’s debate. More news below. Enjoy the weekend.