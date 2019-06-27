Term Sheet -- Thursday June 27

Hello Term Sheet readers. It’s Lucinda, who is taking over this newsletter until you jet off to a hopefully sunny, but not too hot location for July 4. In the meantime, please send deals to lucinda.shen@fortune.com.

Social Capital fell apart after co-founder Chamath Palihaptiya shook up his investing approach, with plans to make fewer but larger investments in a bid to boost returns. Now, Palihapitiya is back, reportedly spinning out a new data-driven venture firm dubbed “Caas,” or capital-as-a-service, per TechCrunch. The idea is to simplify and to some extent, automate, the VC investing process.

This might sound familiar. Polina wrote about Social Capital’s testing around another so-called CaaS operating system in Oct. 2017—at a time when Social Capital’s other two co-founders Ted Maidenberg and Mamoon Hamid were beginning to distance themselves from the firm. Palihapitiya though was pitching the platform, dubbed “magic 8-ball,” not only for its ability to capitalize on the vast amount of data the internet revolution had brought about, but also the platform’s lack of gender and racial bias. As Polina explains:

“Here’s how the self-serve platform works: Entrepreneurs fill out a questionnaire, submit relevant figures such as revenue and raw engagement data, and/or grant the firm access to its cloud services. Social Capital will then evaluate the company and write a check or pass and deliver feedback.

Social Capital evaluated nearly 3,000 companies during its private beta and committed to funding several dozen across 12 countries. An interesting byproduct of the data-oriented approach was that CEO demographics skewed 42% female and majority non-white. (For context, female founders received 2.19% of venture capital funding in 2016.) In an email to Term Sheet, Social Capital CEO Chamath Palihapitiya called the 42% data point ‘simply fucking awesome.’”

Palihapitiya’s move also comes after Social Capital alumni built their own data-driven venture fund. Social Capital’s “Magic 8-Ball” platform was built by reportedly by Jonahthan Hsu, who has in fact moved on to found Tribe Capital alongside Maidenburg and Arjun Sethi—a firm using a platform based on the “Magic-8-Ball.”

It’ll be interesting to see how the two firms develop. Quantitative investing firms guard their algorithms and data sources tightly for a reason—because it is the crux of their success. But unlike Renaissance Technology or Two Sigma, venture capital also has a heavier emphasis on relationships and gut instinct. After all, it is an industry of spotting firms early on—firms that don’t have a repository of data and history but may have an impressive founder and vision.

TIKTOK GOES BOOM: TikTok videos are everywhere. Even if you don’t know you’ve seen one, you’ve seen one. The app is hard to explain if you’re not a teenager, but in essence, it’s used for making & sharing short videos. Users can engage with other users through “response” videos or “duets” — by duplicating videos and adding themselves alongside.

Fortune just published a deep-dive into the viral social media app — it has been downloaded 950 million times in two years. From the story:

Facebook is clearly paying attention. Last year, it introduced its own rival video-sharing app, Lasso. But the wannabe-TikTok has been downloaded just 187,000 times as of June, according to Sensor Tower. Meanwhile, Facebook-owned Instagram is also adding TikTok-like features. Last year, for instance, Instagram incorporated music into Stories, its ephemeral feed of photos and videos, while in May it started letting users append song lyrics to their videos so viewers could sing along.

But none of that has slowed TikTok’s rapid growth. In the first quarter, on Android phones alone, U.S. users spent 85 million hours in the app, nearly five times as many hours as were spent during the same period last year, according to analytics firm App Annie.

“ByteDance [which owns TikTok] has hundreds of engineers in A.I. alone and is known for its algorithms, which are just really good at figuring out what you like and sharing with you other stuff it thinks you’ll like,” says Hans Tung, a managing partner at investment firm GGV Capital who was an early backer and board member of Musical.ly.

