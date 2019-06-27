Larry Nassar's Victims Talk About the Settlement Process: Broadsheet

• What’s a girl’s life worth? For those of us who followed the heartbreaking and infuriating case of disgraced former USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University doctor Larry Nassar, his conviction and MSU’s agreement to pay a $500 million settlement to victims may have felt like the end of the story. But to the survivors of Nassar’s abuse who were entitled to a portion of that settlement, it was more like the beginning of a new and uniquely painful chapter.

For a new story published on Fortune this morning, writer Mary Pilon spent 18 months talking to dozens of Nassar survivors about their experiences with the settlement. As Mary describes it, in a process that “involves an awkward combination of apologetic recognition, dispassionate mathematics, and, often, a torturous recounting of abuse, hundreds of women are learning what their suffering was ‘worth’ in dollar terms.”

Despite the impossibility of attaching a dollar value to the trauma these women have experienced—and of ranking their pain against that of their fellow survivors—the money has a very real purpose: it can provide for therapy and other medical bills, make up for lost wages, serve as an acknowledgement of suffering, and penalize those who allowed the crimes to occur.

Mary’s story takes us inside this secretive procedure—and shines a light on the ways in which it remains deeply imperfect and ripe for reform. That’s a process the Nassar survivors have already begun—in part simply by talking about it. Unlike many women in abuse cases, they have not been forced to sign NDAs.

Kenneth Feinberg, who’s worked on dispensing settlements to 9/11 victims among others, tells Mary that the default to mandatory silence agreements is a mistake:

“‘I think it’s very, very important that the institution agree to confidentiality,’ he says. ‘But if the individual victim wants to [speak out], I think that’s to be encouraged.’ That represents a shift in the power balance, from the institution to the survivor.”

I hope you’ll take the time to read Mary’s story in full:

Fortune