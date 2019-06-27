Former FDA Chief Gottlieb Heads to Pfizer's Board: Brainstorm Health

Good afternoon, readers – and a short one for you amid some busy times.

Former Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Scott Gottlieb abruptly resigned from his post earlier this year following a tenure marked by aggressive changes is drug approval, digital health, and tobacco policy. On Thursday, he announced he’s already got a new gig – with one of the very pharmaceutical giants he recently regulated.

“I’m honored to be joining the board of directors of Pfizer and working together with more than 90,000 Pfizer colleagues to promote medical innovation, advance patient care, and secure access to better healthcare outcomes for families around the world,” Gottlieb wrote in a tweet.

Gottlieb’s ties to multiple health and biopharmaceutical companies riled critics during his confirmation process for the FDA’s top perch. He pledged to recuse himself from any decisions involving companies in which he’d had a financial interest in exchange, and garnered a reputation as a reformer (even as some of his decisions remained controversial). Fortune named Gottlieb to the 2019 list of World’s Greatest Leaders.

Now, out from his government job, he appears to have gone back to the industry fold.

Read on for the day’s news, back with more tomorrow.