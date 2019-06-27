The first batch of Democratic presidential candidates had their say last night. Now it’s time for the others to make their appeal to voters.

The first official Democratic presidential primary debates are officially underway—and some are already making an impression.

On Tuesday, candidates clashed over issues ranging from private health insurance to the war in Afghanistan. Three candidates—Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas), Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), and Former HUD Secretary Julián Castro (D-Texas)—spontaneously broke into Spanish when answering questions. And Elizabeth Warren held her own, while Julián Castro broke away from the pack.

Tonight, four of the 10 leading Democratic candidates in the polls will face off in Miami. And all eyes will be on former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders. (There are so many Democrats running for President right now that the debates are being held over two nights, each featuring 10 candidates.)

Others on stage Thursday night will include Sen. Kamala Harris, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand.

Got questions about the debate? We’ve got answers.

What time is the Democratic debate on Thursday June 27?

The debate begins at 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT) and goes until 11 p.m. ET.

Which TV channels are airing the second Democratic debate?

NBC is hosting this round of the debates, meaning you can tune into NBC, MSNBC, and Telemundo on your cable or satellite system.

How can I watch and stream the second night of Democratic debates online for free—even without a cable subscription?

There are a number of online options to watch the debate, some of which require a subscription (or you’ll need to sign up for a free trial).

Free options include: NBCNews.com, MSNBC.com, and the NBC News app, which will all simulcast the debate. Telemundo’s digital platforms will as well.

Other options include:

Sling TV: You’ve got a seven-day free preview before the monthly fees, which range from $25 to $40, kick in.

You’ve got a seven-day free preview before the monthly fees, which range from $25 to $40, kick in. PlayStation Vue: The free trial is 14 days long. Subscription packages start at $45 per month.

The free trial is 14 days long. Subscription packages start at $45 per month. Hulu with Live TV: You can try the service free for a week. After that, you’ll pay $45 per month.

You can try the service free for a week. After that, you’ll pay $45 per month. YouTube TV: After a seven-day trial, you can expect monthly charges of $40.

Who will be onstage for the second night of Democratic debates?

The stage is seen prior to the first Democratic primary debate of the 2020 presidential campaign season at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami, Florida, June 26, 2019. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) SAUL LOEB AFP/Getty Images

Who is moderating the Democratic debate?

NBC is sending its heavyweights:

NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt

Today coanchor Savannah Guthrie

Meet the Press host Chuck Todd

MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow

Noticias Telemundo anchor José Diaz-Balart.

When is the next round of Democratic debates?

The Democratic candidates will assemble once again on July 29 and July 30—but must meet a new set of qualifications. Overall, there will be 12 Democratic primary debates before the election, with six scheduled for this year.

