The Kremlin has confirmed that Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to meet with President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Japan this week.

During the last formal meeting between the two leaders, Trump refused to acknowledge Putin’s role in meddling in the 2016 election. They will likely be accompanied by four or five officials each. A Kremlin official said the two plan to meet for at least an hour. The meeting is currently tentatively set for Friday.

Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said that the two leaders will likely discuss “issues of strategic stability” and “numerous regional conflicts.”

A U.S. administration official confirmed the meeting to Reuters, saying, “It’s not a formal summit, but it is expected to be a conversation that will focus primarily on regional security issues, including Iran, Ukraine, Syria, the Middle East. They should also touch on arms control issues and on improving the bilateral relationship.”

Trump and Putin briefly met in November and December of last year, but the last formal meeting between the two leaders was in Helsinki last July.

