Have You Added She/Her/Hers to Your Email Signature?: Broadsheet

• She/Her/Hers. Last month, I wrote about an NYT story looking at the ways in which the growing number of people—particularly young people—who identify as nonbinary (neither only male nor only female) is challenging our society to evolve beyond its either/or view of gender.

This issue’s been on my mind ever since, so I was interested to spot this piece about the trend in the corporate world of specifying your preferred pronouns in your email signature, Twitter bio, or other public profiles—or simply when you introduce yourself.

Quartz cites steps by companies like Workday, Intuit, IBM, and TIAA to make the process easier and more normalized. Yet the story doesn’t skip over the complications that can arise when people or companies embrace the practice carelessly. One question that arises: Are firms essentially pressuring employees to reveal information about themselves that could lead to harm—including the loss of a job or even physical violence?

The best practice seems to be approaching the issue thoughtfully, sharing your pronouns as you feel comfortable and signaling to others that you’re ready to adopt the correct language if they choose to do so in return.

What do you think, Broadsheet readers? Have you started incorporating your preferred pronouns into how you identify yourself? I’d love to hear about how you’re thinking about this issue—please email me and let me know! We may use your response in a future Broadsheet.



Quartz