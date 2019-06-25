Weak Economic Signs Spark Mini-Boom: CEO Daily

Ann Sarnoff attends the 32nd Annual WP Theater's Women of Achievement Awards Gala at The Edison Ballroom on March 27, 2017 in New York City.

Good morning.

Sell in May and go away? Based on my informal analysis of traffic driving into Manhattan with me each morning, that’s a popular New York investment strategy.

But it didn’t work this year. A few days left to go, but we are on track to have the strongest June since 1938—up 7.3% as of Friday. “Thank you Mr. President,” Donald Trump tweeted to himself.

Why the mini-boom? Well oddly, it’s in part attributable to signs of a weak economy. That is, just weak enough to lead the Fed to talk rate cuts, but not weak enough to spook businesses. Deloitte’s CFO survey out this morning suggests most think any downturn will be mild. Optimism about a China trade deal is also driving the buying.

Separately, big congrats this morning to my friend Ann Sarnoff, who yesterday became the first woman in 96 years to head Warner Bros. Hollywood studio.

And a reminder to all those companies hankering to be on Fortune’s 100 Best Companies to Work For list: you have to apply to have a chance, and this is the last week to do so. The assessment process is a great way to help build your internal culture, even if you don’t make the top 100.

News below.