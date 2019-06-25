Amazon Has Big Plans to Make Prime Day 2019 More Lucrative Than Ever Before

Last year’s Amazon Prime Day broke records with 100 million items sold. This year, the company is raising the stakes by making Prime Day 2019 a two-day affair.

A lot has changed since the first Amazon Prime Day back in 2015. In an email press release sent, Amazon revealed that Prime Day 2019 will take place on July 15 and July 16. The company described the event as a “two-day parade of epic deals,” with sales on televisions, smart home items, Alexa devices, and other items we didn’t know we needed until we saw them on sale.

What is Prime Day?

Amazon was originally founded on July 16, 1995. In 2015, to commemorate the 20th anniversary of its founding, Amazon unveiled Prime Day: a day full of deals for their Amazon Prime service subscribers. The retailer has kept the tradition going since 2015, putting more items on sale and increasing the length of their promotion. Last year’s Prime Day, for example, lasted 36 hours.

How much money could Amazon make during Prime Day 2019?

Amazon is looking to make this Prime Day bigger than ever. Along with giving shoppers two days of discounted shopping, Amazon says it will offer one million deals and offer discounts in 18 countries, including nations that didn’t have Prime Day last year, like the United Arab Emirates.

But one number remains to be seen: How much money could Amazon make during Prime Day 2019? All signs point to a lot—potentially, even more than the $4.18 billion Amazon made last Prime Day.

The company appears to be taking the marketing of Prime Day very seriously. According to Amazon, the company’s birthday celebration will offer “star-studded surprises,” with actors, athletes and music artists enlisted to help get the word out.

Additionally, Amazon may introduce new products to help further drum up hype. According to Amazon’s worldwide consumer CEO Jeff Wilke, the company will “pull back the curtain to reveal exclusive products.” Special Prime Day 2019 items include special edition electric bikes, limited edition tote bags, custom-designed Levi’s jeans, and more.

“Exclusive products” likely only refer to limited edition goods, though it could also hint at an Amazon product reveal or two.

Amazon’s Prime Day 2019 promotion starts July 15. Savvy shoppers can get a head start by seeing what the retailer has to offer here.

