Why One Diverse Candidate Isn't Enough: Broadsheet for June 24

• Why one isn’t enough. There’s a magic number when it comes to diversity efforts: more than one.

In a new piece for Politico, civil rights attorney Cyrus Mehri applies what he’s learned helping organizations like Coca-Cola and the NFL assemble diverse job candidate pools to the Democrats’ 2020 lineup. The female and minority candidates are at an advantage in this election cycle—versus 2016’s Hillary-only field, for instance—because they are not alone, he writes:

“A single diverse candidate faces an enormous headwind—and a tiny chance of being picked for the job in the end. In contrast, when interviewers take the time to interview multiple diverse candidates in a fair and competitive process, the dynamic shifts norms and expectations, and creates a situation in which a diverse candidate is much more likely to end up winning the position.”

Research backs this up—to an incredible degree. A 2016 study published in Harvard Business Review found there’s statistically zero chance of a woman behind hired if she is the only female finalist for a job. Her odds skyrocket when she’s joined by another woman. The same is true for people of color.

“Companies were 79 times more likely to hire a woman and 194 times more likely to hire a person of color when the finalist pool included more than one woman or minority,” Mehri writes. It turns out, instances of two or more diverse candidates upend a company’s tendency to want to maintain its status quo, which is likely mostly male and mostly white.

As Mehri writes, it’s asking a lot of one single woman to break the ultimate glass ceiling; “but collectively, the half dozen women running for the nation’s highest office can do it.”

Politico